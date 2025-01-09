Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

He left Preston North End for Everton all the way back in 2002

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

David Moyes is reportedly being considered for a sensational return to Everton after the sacking of Sean Dyche on Thursday.

Dyche was relieved of his duties at Goodison Park just hours before the Toffees’ FA Cup third round tie against Peterborough United. It brings to an end the former Burnley boss’ 83 match tenure in Merseyside, having been appointed in January 2023.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Now, reports in the national media claim that Moyes could be set to make a romantic return to Goodison Park - with his former club sitting 16th in the Premier League table after 19 matches, with 17 points on the board.

Moyes has been out of work since the end of last season, when his five year stay at West Ham United came to an end by mutual agreement. The Scot previously spent 11 years as manager of Everton, whom he joined in March 2002 after four years managing Preston North End.

In an interview with the BBC last month, Moyes said: "I don't consider myself done yet but I am certainly enjoying some time off. The one thing I won't do is put any manager under pressure personally, because I don't believe in it. I have not liked it when I have been in that position myself.

"We are all getting a little bit older and I have to make sure I am doing the right thing for myself. Football is in my blood. It has been since I was a boy. I love watching football and I have enjoyed my career. If there is another part to it, so be it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“But I would only want it to be a good part. I wouldn't want to be coming in and doing something which is very difficult. I don't want to be at the bottom of the league and fighting relegation which I have had a few times, so we will see how things go."