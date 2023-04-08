Cannon’s double was all that was required for the Lilywhites on the road as Freddie Woodman kept his 17th clean sheet of the season.

A neat header after 59 minutes was swiftly followed up by a breakaway goal four minutes later to give the 20-year-old his fifth and sixth goal in North End colours.

“It was a great afternoon, not only for myself but for the team,” Cannon said. “It's obviously a tough place to come, we knew that before. I thought the lads all put in a great shift and topped it off with three points.

"We knew what the game was going to bring beforehand, we knew what type of situation they're in, they're looking for a win. We needed to make sure that the win didn't come against us and it didn't so it's all good! The first half was tough because either three centre halves were big lads and were dead aggressive as well.

"I've come out in the second half just wanting to play well and if I got a chance to make sure I tuck it away. I got two and tucked the two away.

"It was one of those games as a striker where the running in behind wasn't on so much so you have to come to feet and make sure you get hold of it to bring the team up with you.

"That's a great part of Troy's game but a part of my game where I'm still learning but also doing well at. I've just got to keep ticking away at it.”

The fine form shown by the Republic of Ireland international already has the North End fans clamouring to see their no.28 stay for another season, having spent the last three months at Deepdale having joined on loan in January.

Cannon is making no secret of his enjoyment of his time at Deepdale but will not yet be drawn on what the future may hold for him.

He said: “I can't comment, honestly. All I can say is I'm loving my time here, I am. I'm really enjoying it so I've just got to keep going. It's gone perfectly. I couldn't have asked for anymore. I just need to keep my head down and keep going.”

Instead his attention must turn to Reading on Easter Monday and with PNE’s play-off push, with Ryan Lowe’s side just a couple of points away from the top six, right?