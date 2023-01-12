Everton loanee Tom Cannon keen to prove himself at Preston North End with Norwich City game in his sights

Cannon joined on loan this week from Premier League Everton, having been impressing in the Toffees U21s this season.

North End manager Ryan Lowe has been wanting some reinforcements up front since the summer and he finally has his man in, in the form the 20-year-old Liverpudlian.

Speaking to the media for the first time since joining PNE, Cannon said: “The loan was something that I've wanted to go out and do. Now that I'm here hopefully I can showcase what I can do. I wasn't aware that the manager had been tracking me but I got told that he was at the PSG game back in November, I scored two so that helped. I spoke to Ryan and it's all good. I spoke to him on Thursday, it was a good chat. He told me his ideas and what he wants from me and I'm glad that it all got done.

New Preston North End striker Tom Cannon

“I've been playing in the U21s for a couple of years now, to come out on loan and hopefully show what I can do is what I want.

“He [Lowe] gave me a presentation but he didn't have to sell it much if I'm being honest. Preston are a very good club, in the Championship and I feel like it's a good place that I can come and prove that I can do it in the Championship and then go back in the summer to Everton and do well. I've been playing in the U21s for a couple of seasons now so I feel like it's a good time in my career to come here and show what I can do.”

Cannon’s move to Deepdale was announced on Tuesday, leading to plenty of PNE fans welcoming their new no.28 – chosen by Cannon due to being born on December 28 – to PR1

He has already had time for a few training sessions with his new teammates and is eligible and fit for Saturday’s game against Norwich City in the Championship.

PNE and Norwich are just one place apart in the Championship table with both sides having the potential to end their day in the play-off places on Saturday, depending on how other results go.

Cannon said: “I got loads of messages from the fans on Wednesday and I can't reply to them all but it's nice going through and seeing that they're happy that I've joined. It's good. I feel like you need pressure to perform, there's going to be pressure no matter where you go, no matter what position. Hopefully I can score goals and hit the ground running come Saturday.

