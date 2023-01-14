Everton loanee starts as Preston North End team confirmed against Norwich City

Cannon comes in up front, with Jordan Storey making a return from injury for the only other change that Lowe has made. Mikey O’Neill drops out, and heads out on loan to Grimsby Town, with Alvaro Fernandez taking a place on the bench.

Troy Parrott makes his return from injury, after suffering a hamstring injury against Norwich in October, with new signing Liam Delap also on the bench as forward options.

Ched Evans, Ben Whiteman and Sean Maguire are all still unavailable due to injury.

Tom Cannon playing for Everton

Freddie Woodman starts in goal, with – assumably – Storey, Bambo Diaby and Liam Lindsay as the back three. Alan Browne and Andrew Hughes look the most likely to be the wing backs, with Ryan Ledson, Daniel Johnson and Ali McCann in the middle of midfield. Ben Woodburn will continue up front, with Cannon also in for his first PNE start.

David Wagner makes two changes for his second game in charge of the Canaries, with Adam Idah and Marcelino Nunez dropped in favour of Kieran Dowell and Josh Sargent.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Diaby, Lindsay, Browne, Ledson, McCann, Johnson, Hughes, Woodburn, Cannon.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Bauer, Cunningham, Brady, Fernandez, Brady, Delap.

Norwich City Starting XI: Krul, Aarons, Omobamidele, Hanley, Giannoulis, McClean, Sara, Dowell, Sargent, Pukki, Hernandez.