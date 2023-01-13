Preston North End get back to league action on Saturday as they face Norwich City at Deepdale.

They won their last game at home, in the FA Cup against Huddersfield Town, and will be looking to complete a double over the Canaries at the weekend.

It will be different to last time however, as Norwich now have a new manager in David Wagner and North End have made a few new signings.

But could Tom Cannon or Liam Delap feature at the weekend? We have a go at predicting the PNE starting XI…

1. Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's third goal Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport The Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 7th January 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2020 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Huddersfield Town last week Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

2. GK - Freddie Woodman Freddie Woodman has been consistent between the posts for PNE this season and will be starting against Norwich. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

3. CB - Bambo Diaby Bambo Diaby was many people's man of the match in the last game and it would be harsh to drop the Senegalese defender after a goal-saving block and a thunderous volley into the top corner. Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales

4. CB - Liam Lindsay One of the most consistent players in the PNE squad so far this season, Liam Lindsay is needed at the heart of the back three Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker Photo Sales