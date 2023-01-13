News you can trust since 1886
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Everton and Manchester City loanees to start? Preston North End's predicted XI for Championship clash with Norwich City

Preston North End get back to league action on Saturday as they face Norwich City at Deepdale.

By Tom Sandells
4 minutes ago

They won their last game at home, in the FA Cup against Huddersfield Town, and will be looking to complete a double over the Canaries at the weekend.

It will be different to last time however, as Norwich now have a new manager in David Wagner and North End have made a few new signings.

But could Tom Cannon or Liam Delap feature at the weekend? We have a go at predicting the PNE starting XI…

1. Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's third goal Photographer Mick Walker/CameraSport The Emirates FA Cup Third Round - Preston North End v Huddersfield Town - Saturday 7th January 2023 - Deepdale - Preston World Copyright © 2020 CameraSport. All rights reserved. 43 Linden Ave. Countesthorpe. Leicester. England. LE8 5PG - Tel: +44 (0) 116 277 4147 - [email protected] - www.camerasport.com

Preston North End's Alan Browne celebrates scoring his side's third goal against Huddersfield Town last week

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

2. GK - Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman has been consistent between the posts for PNE this season and will be starting against Norwich.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

3. CB - Bambo Diaby

Bambo Diaby was many people's man of the match in the last game and it would be harsh to drop the Senegalese defender after a goal-saving block and a thunderous volley into the top corner.

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales

4. CB - Liam Lindsay

One of the most consistent players in the PNE squad so far this season, Liam Lindsay is needed at the heart of the back three

Photo: CameraSport - Mick Walker

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
EvertonManchester CityNorwich CityHuddersfield Town