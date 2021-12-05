Even the die-hard supporters are losing heart says Preston North End Fans’ Panel’s John Smith

It was no fun time for Frankie or the travelling faithful with the result matching the miserable wet weather.

It was a game of few clear-cut chances with the only goal of the game being scored just after the interval which came yet again from a poorly defended cross.

Rovers were not all that much better than us yet this result put them fourth in the league table.

Jordan Storey (left) and Blackburn Rovers’ Reda Khadra

In a recent interview our company director rather patronisingly questioned why our fans expected to win things, as Preston North End have not won anything for 60 years.

But personally I feel that it is not unreasonable for our fans to want to be in a similar position in the table as our “friends” from East Lancashire have proved can be done on a limited budget and prospering youth policy, or does he just expect us to turn up and watch the same old drivel week in, week out?

Although we could have had a penalty and had a lot of possession, the fact is that on Saturday we could only muster one shot on target which is simply not good enough.

For a derby game the level of excitement was minimal and to be honest as the game went on I wished I had stayed at home instead of getting soaked in the rain.

The dwindling home support along with a lower-than-normal travelling support at this game must surely indicate to the powers that be that there is something seriously wrong.

While it is not the opinion of everybody, there are an increasing number of fans becoming more disillusioned as the weeks roll on and this includes some of the die-hard and not just the fair-weather fans.