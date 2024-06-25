Anthony Gordon with Cole Palmer and Ezri Konsa | Getty Images

England play Slovenia in the final group game at Euro 2024 this evening

Reports suggest that Gareth Southgate will only make one change for England’s final group game against Slovenia - but there’s another he must surely be considering. Conor Gallagher in for Trent Alexander-Arnold - who has been deployed in central midfield - is said to be the sole switch on the cards for Tuesday night’s clash in Cologne. If left out again, though, then Anthony Gordon can feel somewhat hard done by.

The Three Lions have four points on the board, sit top the group and are guaranteed a spot in the last 16 - after Spain’s win over Albania on Monday. But, bar the first half-an-hour or so against Serbia, England’s performance level so far has concerned the nation. Topping the group is the aim now, but Southgate’s side are crying out for some rhythm and flow; control and conviction. And the selection of Gordon, in the eyes of many, could help find those things.

The former Preston North End loan man will have entered the tournament with confidence high, having netted 12 goals and provided 11 assists for Newcastle United last season. In the first two games, Phil Foden has been selected on the left and the understandable consensus is that the Manchester City star - Premier League Player of the Year - is being held back. Foden has never quite replicated club form at international level, which cannot be right.

Southgate, it seems, has tried to cram his star names into the side but the balance looks all wrong. England need to look like a well functioning team again. Gordon, with Jack Grealish, Raheem Sterling and Marcus Rashford all no longer around, is the obvious on that flank He provides natural width, soaring pace, skill and defensive discipline. Gordon’s runs in behind could justify Harry Kane dropping into deeper positions; he may well pick out the captain himself.

Ashley Cole said recently: "I would like to see Anthony Gordon play from the left; I would like to see Foden playing on the right, because I feel he’s been unfairly dug out. You can still see it as a rest for Saka. I would like Foden to show the world how good he is, because we know. I feel he’s been unfairly criticised playing out of position.”