'I had a feeling' - Preston North End star leads dressing room reaction to beating Rotherham United
Preston North End striker Emil Riis is keeping his feet on the ground after Good Friday's 3-0 win over Rotherham United.
The Lilywhites scored all their goals in a ruthless first half at Deepdale, to inflict further misery on the League One bound Millers. Making his first start for Preston since mid-January, Duane Holmes broke the deadlock on 22 minutes - before Riis struck home twice in the space of five minutes.
Post-match, he said: "We knew we had to be on it from the start and once we got the goals, I think they went under. But, we had to come and give it everything we could and we did that today. Ali (McCann) broke the play for the first one and Mads (Frokjaer) played me free. It is a position I really like, so I just fired it into the bottom corner. For the second one, it was great build-up - a half counter-attack. It was great to get two goals and I'm very pleased with that.
"I want to score goals and I was very confident today - I had a feeling, when I woke up, that I was going to score. So, I shot with everything I have. We have got some good players, who can play the right passes and get us into the right positions. When (Frokjaer) gets on the ball, he is looking forward and for those runs, so he is a great player to have in there - controlling the play. I wanted to get my hat-trick, of course, but in the second half we just cruised it home."
Ever since Riis came on at half-time, against Bristol City in January and PNE won 2-0, Ryan Lowe's side have barely looked back. The Dane certainly reflects on that afternoon as a crucial moment - and turning point - in the season. He knows there is still a long way to go though and North End will need to dig deep once again, against Birmingham City on Monday.
"Yeah, I think we've almost found a style of play," said Riis. "Since then, we have been very aggressive and we know we can beat anyone - if we play like that. So yeah, we just carried it on and it's got us a lot of wins. There are a couple of fixtures against the teams around us, so they will be big games - but there are ones before that which we have to focus on. We've got training and recovery tomorrow, preparing for the (Birmingham City) game."
