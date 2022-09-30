Emil Riis learning to deal with the pressure as goals are needed and links with Middlesbrough quieten down

There is plenty of expectation on Riis after he finished top scorer last season with 21 goals, and that is not lost on the Danish striker.

Riis knows that it falls to him to score the majority of North End’s goals.

He said: "I definitely take on the burden, you always take it personally when you don't score. When you've had chances it's even harder that you've missed. I scored a lot of goals last season and now everybody expects me to do the same this year.

Preston North End's Emil Riis looks on during the game against Burnley.

"The pressure from other people and myself is something that I have to do deal with. I scored all the goals so obviously I have to do it again.

"I know I can do it so it's frustrating not to at times. I want to be the main top scorer, that's why I came to Preston. I enjoy being that person, every second of it, but it is a big role.

"It's something I have to come back to. It's all tough and something I have to get used to but it's all a part of it and I just have to play my game.

“I try to, every morning when I wake up before a game, tell myself that I'm going to score today. I try to get it into my mind.

Preston North End's Emil Riis scoring his first goal of the season in the 1-0 win at Coventry City.

"I did that last season as well but it can put a bit of pressure on too, it's something I really enjoy but it's tough. I might have to talk to people about it more and get it out of my system.”

Riis has one goal so far this season, coming off the bench to net the only goal of the game against Coventry City.

But when asked what he thought of his own season, Riis was mixed.

He said: “It's a tough question, if you score goals then you are playing better. I haven't been scoring and that's my job so I obviously haven't been having the best season.

"I look at other things as well but at the end of the day it's goals that get you higher up in the table and that's what I want to do.

"I think the first thing you look at is goals and then you start looking at other things. As a striker you should always get goals but when you don't you have to look at other things that you do well to keep your confidence up.”

The 24-year-old was linked with a move away in the summer as Middlesbrough reportedly put in a late bid for the forward.

He has put that behind him now however and feels he and PNE are back on the same page, with Sunderland away next up on Saturday.

He said: “It was a tough time, somebody wanted me and I wasn't playing football. Now I'm focused on being here. I don't want to drag it out and look at it too much. I'm here now and I'm focused on Preston.

"I love to play football, that's who I am. For me to be on the bench is never nice, to have someone that wants you is always lovely, so it was a tough time.