Preston North End striker Emil Riis has not been offered a new contract and looks set to leave this summer.

The Dane’s future at Deepdale has been a focus away from the pitch this season. In his fifth campaign as a PNE player, the 26-year-old has scored 10 league goals - more than any other player. His overall tally in a North End shirt is 44 goals in 176 appearances.

However, with the number nine’s deal set to expire this summer, chances of him signing fresh terms at Preston look all but non-existent. Heckingbottom had not ruled it out when asked a few weeks ago but his latest comments on the situation would suggest the player is going to move on.

“Yeah, as it stands now he'd be leaving,” Heckingbottom told BBC Lancashire on Thursday. “It's not up to me; it's up to Emil. It's up to any player who's out of contract. It's totally up to them what they want to do. I think he's our top league scorer now as well. Listen, he's done great.

“Obviously, I've seen so much happen before working with him as well. I think I said after, I can't remember which game it was, where he came on and scored - Milly (Milutin Osmajic) came off and I think it was more the fans' reaction at Milly coming off than Emil going on.

“But, you know, as a footballer, you've got to want to prove people wrong. So, Emil reacted in a certain way when he scored. But it's like I said at the time, he's done so many good things here. So many good things. But every player is well within their rights, just as every club is. When contracts are up, you can't have anyone's hand behind their back.

“There should be no hard feelings.”

“We don’t want any players here who don't want to be here. And likewise, players don't want to play for a club who don't want them - simple. So, yeah, when contracts are up they should just be honoured and everyone should be relaxed about it. There should be no hard feeling against players who want to leave. And likewise, if clubs don't want to renew contracts, it's just an opportunity to change.”

Heckingbottom added: ”Emil's been fine. He's a great guy, lovely guy. I thought he played really well midweek. I'm pleased he got the goal because his performance was very good, but people would’ve been talking about opportunities missed rather than a fantastic goal he scored. That's the life of a striker. You get chastised for missing chances but you have to keep being there.”

