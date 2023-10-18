Fourth Official Darren Drysdale holds aloft the substitutes board to show 8 minutes added time

A Professional Footballers’ Association survey has shown that English Football League players are against the increased stoppage time this season.

Almost 60 per cent of 100 Championship, League One and League Two players said they were against the extension, given the belief that it is leading to more injuries. The Professional Game Match Officials Limited (PGMOL) decided to increase the time added on in games this campaign, with the aim to reduce time-wasting and account more efficiently for goal celebrations, substitutions and injuries.

This was first implemented in the most recent men’s and women’s World Cup tournaments, with the English domestic game then following suit. The change has not gone down overly well with players, though. The PFA’s survey also found that ‘more than 60%’ of players felt they were getting inadequate rest and recovery time, while three quarters do not believe they get a sufficient break between seasons.

PFA chief executive Maheta Molango said: "The intention of a project like this is to identify areas where we need to work collaboratively with those who run the game, and to ensure that the views of players are heard and acted on.

“Issues around player workload continue to be raised by players at all levels, whether that's Virgil van Dijk and Raphael Varane speaking about the work we are doing with them to address the uncontrolled growth of the fixture calendar - or EFL members telling us that, overwhelmingly, they are not getting suitable rest and recovery between seasons.

"This will continue to be a priority for us, but where there are already rights in place to protect players, it's important that they are aware of them. It's equally important for us as a union to know when players may feel they need support enforcing such rights."

At Preston North End, manager Ryan Lowe lost Andrew Hughes, Ali McCann and Jack Whatmough to injury prior to the international break. Hughes and McCann, who had both been regulars in the team, picked up calf issues while Whatmough was forced off at Ipswich Town with a hamstring problem.

When asked about the increased added time at the start of the season, Lowe said: “I get the delayed stuff and the time wasting, 100 per cent. It’s a bit up in the air at the moment. I was watching a lot of games the other day going into the 113th minute and stuff like that. I don’t think that benefits anyone; it just puts more pressure on everyone associated really. So, you are going to have to start managing... it is going to be a big test.