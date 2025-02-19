EFL confirm referee decision for Coventry City v Preston North End Championship clash

Preston North End are in EFL Championship action as they travel to Coventry City.

The Lilywhites were in action in midweek as they drew 1-1 with Millwall in a re-arranged match. Mihailo Ivanocic gave the Lions the lead but Emil Riis equalised. After the draw, the table stayed the same with North End in 15th and behind Millwall on goal difference.

Coventry City opted to play their re-arranged match against Leeds United before the FA Cup fourth round fixtures, losing 2-0. Despite the defeat, the Sky Blues are still in the mix for promotion. They beat Sheffield Wednesday last week as Ellis Simms made the most of a goalkeeping error to give the Sky Blues victory at Hillsborough.

When North End and Coventry last met it was the Lilywhites who came out on top with Emil Riis scoring in a 1-0 win with Mark Robins the manager of the opposition back then. PNE have been somewhat of a bogey team for Coventry, with their last win coming in an EFL Trophy tie in January 2023.

Coventry City vs Preston North End referee confirmed

The EFL have confirmed that Oliver Langford will oversee proceedings at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Saturday. He will be supported by Mark Stevens and Richard Woodward as his linesman and Simon Mather as the fourth official.

Langford hails from the West Midlands and this season his record is 22 games with 75 yellow cards, two reds and six penalties awarded. This is the first time that he will have taken charge of a North End game this season.

Coventry had him for their 2-0 win against Blackburn Rovers on January 21 at Ewood Park. Langford's last match was Leeds United's 4-0 win agains Watford in which he showed no cards to any player.

Coventry City vs Preston North team news

Centre-back has been a problem position for North End in recent weeks and Lewis Gibson is now the latest player to give Paul Heckingbottom an injury worry. The January signing suffered a knock towards the end of the game following a collision close to the dugouts but thankfully it doesn't appear to be too serious.

“That was a clash of knees,” said Hecky to the Evening Post.

“So that'll just be sore. It was like an impact, not a soft tissue thing or anything. He'll be fine.”

Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey are all currently nursing injuries. Storey is out until April whilst Whatmough might not play again this season. Club captain Whiteman suffered an ankle injury in training in January and is out for a while whilst Holmes came off injured against Norwich and is out for a prolonged period.

Haji Wright remains sidelined after being sidelined with a ankle ligament injury. He is back training but with three months out, he will have to have a solid run in training before he is considered for selection again.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph, Lampard said: “He’s back on the pitch with us, he’s taking part in training and coming out of parts of training to get fitness but he’s been out a relatively long time now so it’s important that we get him right and ready, and firing to come back in.

Midfielder Ben Sheaf was due to start training with his teammates again this week, but it's touch-and-go whether he will be included in the match-day squad.