EFL confirm that games will NOT take place this weekend, with Preston North End set to go to Bristol City

Football fixtures this weekend will NOT go ahead, following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.

By Tom Sandells
Friday, 9th September 2022, 11:38 am
It was at first unknown whether or not fixtures in the football league would take place, with official guidance seemingly advising against sporting fixtures, though government advice reportedly left the decision to the governing bodies of each sport.

Preston North End were set to play Bristol City at Ashton Gate but that match will now be rearranged. It is still unclear at this point what will happen to Tuesday’s game against Burnley.

A statement from the EFL read: "Further to discussions on Friday morning it has been determined that all EFL fixtures from 9-10 September will be postponed as a mark of respect by the National Sport to the passing of HRH Queen Elizabeth II.

"This is aligned with the approach that the Premier League and the FA will take with their competitions this weekend.

"Further information, in respect of how football, clubs and their supporters will commemorate Her Majesty’s reign will be confirmed at an appropriate point.

"Details regarding rearranged games will be announced in due course."

