EFL confirm key dates for Preston North End's next Championship season

Although the Championship season hasn’t fully come to a close yet, with the play-offs yet to be decided, the EFL have confirmed the key dates for the diary for the upcoming 2023/24 season.

North End will find out who they are playing well on Thursday June 22, at 9am, as fixtures for the new term are released.

They will begin their season on Saturday, August 5, unless they are chosen to be the first game of the campaign shown live on the Friday. They will then quickly head into cup action, with the Carabao Cup kicking off the following midweek.

PNE's Deepdale stadium

Should North End have the season Ryan Lowe is hoping for, the play-off final for the second tier will take place on Sunday, May 26.

Last season Preston opened their campaign against League One champions Wigan Athletic at the DW, a 0-0 draw, having previously hosted the League One champions the season before in the form of Hull City. If that run is to continue, they could be up against Lowe’s former side Plymouth Argyle, who were crowned champions of the third tier last week.

In the first round of the Carabao Cup this season, PNE got off to a fine start in their campaign, beating Huddersfield Town 4-2 before setting up a second round clash with Premier League Wolverhampton Wanderers who won 2-1.

Key Dates:

Fixture Release Date – Thursday 22 June 2023, 9am

Start Date – Saturday 5 August 2023 (with a likely live game on Friday 4 August)

Carabao Cup Round One – w/c 7 August 2023