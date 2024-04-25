Preston North End supporters have to wait until Monday until they witness their final home game of the 2023/24 Championship season.

Their penultimate match of the season against Leicester City was chosen for Sky Sports coverage and with good reason. The Foxes need one more win to guarantee an immediate return to the Premier League. It could mean that home supporters will have to watch on as another team wins promotion on their patch.

North End had hoped to have joined them in the top flight or at least the race to get there. Ryan Lowe's side looked to be a play-off contender entering in to April but results have dipped and now they remain as one of the few teams not to play in the Premier League following its inception in 1992.

There have been some highs this season however including a Boxing Day win over Leeds United. A sell out crowd of 21,816 saw Liam Millar score late on to defeat the Whites who are one of the three teams in contention of winning the title. Another was beating Ipswich Town, another team that are in the automatic promotion race, 3-2 back in February.

This weekend sees both League One and League Two regular seasons conclude, with the Championship to follow next week. Our friends at LondonWorld looked at the average attendance at each of the 72 clubs across the EFL to see where Preston North End, their Lancashire rivals Blackburn Rovers and Hollywood-backed Wrexham rank. All the attendance statistics comes from the respected Transfermarkt.

