Preston North End will be playing in the EFL Championship for another year after their push for a play-off place in April was ended in brutal fashion. A defeat to struggling Birmingham City and losses to Norwich City and Southampton meant another year in the second tier. The Lilywhites did secure their highest finish since Ryan Lowe's appointment in 2021 however as they finished 10th.

The three teams coming down from the Premier League; Burnley, Luton Town and Sheffield United all won promotion in 2023 and so it shows how tough life can be in the top flight. All three clubs will have ambitions of an immediate return but Ipswich Town upset the apple cart last season by winning automatic promotion whilst Leeds United remained in the league for another year.

Portsmouth, Derby County and Oxford United have come up from League One and their first objective will be to stay in the Championship but as Ipswich showed, promoted teams can dream too. The transfer window only opened last Friday (June 14) and there is still plenty of business to be done but already people are making their predictions about how the season will unfold.

Burnley and Sunderland are still without a manager so it is hard to guess whether they will be successful or not next season. Nevertheless, with eight weeks to go, there are people willing to make a prediction on who will come out on top in May 2025.

Here’s a table-style run-through of all 24 clubs’ likelihoods of winning the title, from the bottom to the top.