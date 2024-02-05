Duane Holmes

Preston North End midfielder Duane Holmes was withdrawn from the match day squad on Saturday with a knee issue.

The Lilywhites, minutes before kick off against Ipswich Town on Saturday, announced that first year pro Noah Mawene had replaced Holmes on the bench. Holmes, who signed from Huddersfield Town in the summer, has played 27 games in all competitions this campaign. He has four goals and five assists to his name.

Holmes had started one of PNE's last six games - the win over Bristol City, when he was replaced as part of a half time triple substitution. North End will wait to learn the extent of the number 25's injury, with the next match away to Cardiff City on Saturday.

"He just tweaked his medial ligament, I think," said Lowe. "He had a shot and came in just before the lads all started coming in. He just said his knee was a bit sore. Jacko just said to take him out and so we pulled him out. We will assess it tomorrow and see where he is at."

As for Mawene, any spell on the sidelines for Holmes could result in the youngster getting more first team minutes. Last week, Lowe sung the praises of the 19-year-old - who has made two appearances off the bench. North End have offered the teenager a new contract at Deepdale and Lowe hopes to reward him with more game time before the season finishes.