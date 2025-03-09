The Preston North End man is reportedly in advanced talks with Houston Dynamo

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed reports of Duane Holmes being in talks with Houston Dynamo.

Reports emerged on Friday evening that the American was in ‘advanced’ discussions over a move to the MLS club - with Football Insider since stating that a two-year deal is on the table for Holmes, at the Western Conference side.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The 30-year-old broke his leg in Preston’s win at Norwich City last month and will be out for another six weeks or so. His contract at Deepdale expires in the summer, with discussions having been held but nothing offered to the player.

Holmes signed for Preston in the summer of 2023 - he has scored six goals and assisted eight in his 72 appearances for North End. After Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United the PNE boss was asked about the speculation and whether a move to Houston was on the cards.

“Yeah, potentially,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “I’ve known Duane a while now. I spoke with him a long time ago about this. I said that - obviously not to be insulting - but I said that if it was something that he and his family wanted to do, we wouldn't stand in his way.

“However, he was still keen to stay. Things have unfolded and yeah, he may be going. Nothing's definite but yeah, like I say, there's truth in those reports. Their transfer window is open.”

Your next PNE read: Triple Preston North End injury boost at Sunderland the target after absences at Sheffield United