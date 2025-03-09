Houston Dynamo transfer talks with Preston North End man confirmed by Paul Heckingbottom
Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom has confirmed reports of Duane Holmes being in talks with Houston Dynamo.
Reports emerged on Friday evening that the American was in ‘advanced’ discussions over a move to the MLS club - with Football Insider since stating that a two-year deal is on the table for Holmes, at the Western Conference side.
The 30-year-old broke his leg in Preston’s win at Norwich City last month and will be out for another six weeks or so. His contract at Deepdale expires in the summer, with discussions having been held but nothing offered to the player.
Holmes signed for Preston in the summer of 2023 - he has scored six goals and assisted eight in his 72 appearances for North End. After Saturday’s 1-0 defeat to Sheffield United the PNE boss was asked about the speculation and whether a move to Houston was on the cards.
“Yeah, potentially,” Heckingbottom told the Lancashire Post. “I’ve known Duane a while now. I spoke with him a long time ago about this. I said that - obviously not to be insulting - but I said that if it was something that he and his family wanted to do, we wouldn't stand in his way.
“However, he was still keen to stay. Things have unfolded and yeah, he may be going. Nothing's definite but yeah, like I say, there's truth in those reports. Their transfer window is open.”
