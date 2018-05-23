Double joy for PNE youngster Adam O'Reilly

Preston North End youngster Adam O'Reilly has been named as the club's scholar of the year.

The Republic of Ireland Under-17s international joined North End last summer from Ringmahon Rangers in Cork - the club where Alan Browne started his career.

Adam O'Reilly (No.14) during the Republic of Ireland Under-17s penalty shoot-out defeat to Holland

As well as playing for PNE's youth team, he began training with the first-team squad during the season and was on the bench for the 1-1 draw with Wolves at Deepdale in February.

Earlier this month O'Reilly featured for the Republic of Ireland in the Under-17s European Championships, starting against Denmark and then appearing as a substitute in their controversial penalty shoot-out defeat to Holland.

Previous winners of North End's scholar of the year include Ben Davies, Josh Brownhill and Mathew Hudson.

As well as receiving the top scholar award, O'Reilly has been named in the League Football Education's team of the month for May.

The LFE manages the apprentice system at EFL clubs and is responsible for 1,300 young players.

Every month the LFE names 'The 11' which acknowledges the progress of young players both on the pitch and academically.

Commenting on O'Reilly's inclusion, LFE regional officer Sarah Kayley said: "Adam works very hard and is a positive influence on the rest of the group.

"In addition to his success on the pitch, he has maintained focus on his studies and is on target to achieve his predicted grade on his extended diploma.”

LFE chief executive Alan Sykes said: "The 11 is directly associated with apprentice reviews that are conducted by our regional officers throughout the season.

"It is a great way to highlight the achievements and progression of talented young footballers who apply themselves to all aspects of their apprenticeship."