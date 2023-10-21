Preston keeper Freddie Woodman

Freddie Woodman will be disappointed with the goal he conceded in Preston North End’s 1-1 draw with Millwall.

That was the verdict of Sky Sports duo Jamie Mackie and Lee Hendrie, who believe the keeper could have done better with Zian Flemming’s 30th-minute effort from outside the box.

The Millwall man’s strike, which cancelled out Mads Frokjaer’s third-minute opener, prevented Ryan Lowe’s side from recording their first Championship win since the 2-1 win against Birmingham on September 19.

Analysing the effort from the studio, both Mackie and Hendrie were in agreement that Woodman didn’t do himself any favours.

Former QPR and Oxford United striker Mackie said: ‘From first look you’d go it’s a worldie strike from the edge of the box, but actually, when you look at it (I’m not sure).

‘It’s actually really good build-up play, to give credit to Millwall. But there’s a few mistakes from Preston players - (Ben) Whiteman just dives in and misses the ball from a central pass and then (Liam) Lindsay.

‘At first glance it looks like he (Flemming) has whipped it into the top corner, but when you look at it from (behind Flemming), he’s in the middle of the goal, Woodman, and he seems to dive fairly late.

‘If it was in the top corner you’d say no problem (but it’s not).’

Ex-Villa and England midfielder Hendrie concurred. He said: ‘I think it was brilliant approach play, but when the footage is slowed down, it doesn’t do Woodman any favours.

‘I think Flemming hits it quite well but when you see the positioning of Woodman, maybe can he edge across?