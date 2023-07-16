Does Alvaro Fernandez's new number at Manchester United offer any clue to Preston North End return?

And it is a number once worn by club-record signing Paul Pogba.

The left-back spent last season on loan at Deepdale, where he became a firm favourite with supporters and was named Young Player of the Year.

Both boss Ryan Lowe and director Peter Ridsdale have spoken openly about the prospect of getting the player back for a second spell next season.

Alvaro Fernandez of Manchester United in action with Jamie Shackleton of Leeds United during the pre-season friendly at Ullevaal Stadium in Oslo, Norway (Photo by Matthew Peters/Manchester United via Getty Images)

Whether the change of shirt number at Old Trafford signals boss Erik ten Hag's intention to give the player an opportunity in the first team squad remains to be seen.

Fernandez was given the No.72 shirt at United last season, but this season he will wear No.42 – the same number worn by Pogba in his first spell as a youngster under Sir Alex Ferguson.

Pogba eventually left under a cloud, joining Juventus on a free transfer, before returning to the Red Devils in a record £89m deal in 2016.

But his second stint with the club was less than successful and he left on a free transfer in the summer of 2022 to return to Juventus.

Fernandez wore his new number when he started the game in United’s 2-0 friendly victory over Leeds in Oslo last week.

North End boss Lowe offered hope of a return to Deepdale for Fernandez in May, when he spoke about the prospect of a second loan from United, and also for striker Tom Cannon from Everton.

Lowe said: “What we've done with the lads, I think we'd be first port of call - and we've had confirmation from the football clubs that we would be, which is good on our behalf, it shows what we've done with the players, improved them, developed them.

"We know what they've achieved here and what we've done with them and hopefully that continues.”

Ridsdale told Radio Lancashire last month: "Both in Tom and Alvaro's case I think everyone would say they were massive hits for PNE last year and of course we would love to see them back. That to some extent is out of our hands but I did speak to Manchester United about him...you never say never. Let's see what happens.”

