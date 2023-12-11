Ex-Preston North End coach sacked as brutal 13-word statement issued by League One club
Maamria lasted 15 months in the hot seat at the Pirelli Stadium
Former Preston North End assistant Dino Maamria has been sacked as manager of League One club Burton Albion.
Maamria worked alongside Graham Westley at Deepdale, from January 2012 to February 2013 - in what was a disappointing period for the Lilywhites. He went on to manage Stevenage and Oldham Athletic, before becoming assistant to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Brewers.
Burton then appointed Maamria in September 2022 and he kept the club up with three games to spare. But, with Albion sitting 19th in the League One table after Saturday's 1-2 home loss to Stevenage, Maamria was relieved of his duties. Just hours after the Brewers' loss, a short 13-word statement on the Burton website was issued by club chairman Ben Robinson. It read: "Dino Maamria has been relieved of his first team duties with immediate effect."
Speaking after the loss to Stevenage, Maamria said: "If it's my last game today, I want to tell everybody thank you very much - I loved my time here. The fans were obviously not happy at the end and I totally understand their frustration. It's a winning business and I haven't won enough games. What I have to say is that I work relentlessly hard with very limited resources and I've done my absolute best."