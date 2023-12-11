Dino Maamria

Former Preston North End assistant Dino Maamria has been sacked as manager of League One club Burton Albion.

Maamria worked alongside Graham Westley at Deepdale, from January 2012 to February 2013 - in what was a disappointing period for the Lilywhites. He went on to manage Stevenage and Oldham Athletic, before becoming assistant to Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink at the Brewers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Burton then appointed Maamria in September 2022 and he kept the club up with three games to spare. But, with Albion sitting 19th in the League One table after Saturday's 1-2 home loss to Stevenage, Maamria was relieved of his duties. Just hours after the Brewers' loss, a short 13-word statement on the Burton website was issued by club chairman Ben Robinson. It read: "Dino Maamria has been relieved of his first team duties with immediate effect."