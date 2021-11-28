"Didn't North End do well against Fulham", Preston performance impressed fan John Smith
At the start of the game show “Play Your Cards Right” Sir Bruce Forsyth would often say “what a lovely audience, so much better than last week“- the joke being that it was exactly the same audience as the previous week as they were filming multiple recordings.
As he left the pitch to warm applause following a battling draw against top-of-the-league Fulham Frankie McEvoy could have used the same iconic catchphrase to sum up his personal thoughts after being booed off by the same crowd just seven days earlier.
The appreciation was proof that in football the saying “points make prizes” always runs true and to further quote Sir Bruce I personally thought it was a case of “didn’t they do well” in what was a “good game, good game” for the faithful who braved the freezing cold weather as well as those watching at home on Sky TV.
Fulham took the lead from a needlessly given away free kick which I thought was also poorly defended but after this we grew into the game and I thought we were a tad unlucky to go into the interval a goal down against a side containing the same players who had played in the Premier League last season.
In the second half we played some of the best football I have seen at Deepdale this season and at times I thought we looked more like the team who were chasing promotion and made Fulham look average.
We got our just reward for this when substitute Ched Evans bundled the ball home from a corner for a deserved equaliser.
We could even have won the match especially if Fulham had been reduced to 10 men for an outrageous foul on Tom Barkhuizen.
Alan Browne was my man of the match and I feel his level of performances since he was sent off at Blackpool have been outstanding which in my opinion makes a mockery of some of the stuff written about him on social media.
