Details confirmed for Preston North End's FA Cup tie with Huddersfield Town with early kick off time
The details for Preston North End’s FA Cup third round tie against Huddersfield Town have been confirmed, with an earlier kick off time.
The game is still to take place on January 7 but will kick off at 12:30pm at Deepdale. It will be the fourth time the two sides have met this season, having been drawn together in the first round of the Carabao Cup also, and having played once in the league.
So far, PNE have been victorious in both of their games against the Terriers, 4-1 and 1-0, both taking place in Yorkshire. The FA Cup tie will be the fourth and final game played against Mark Fotheringham’s side this season – unless a replay is required – with the second league game still to come at Deepdale on Boxing Day just a couple of weeks earlier. Fotheringham himself has faced PNE just once however, after being appointed in September.
The kick off time has been moved due to the game being selected for overseas broadcasting, though it will not be shown in the UK.
Last season North End were eliminated in the third round by Cardiff City, after extra time, in a game that took place behind closed doors due to Wales' Covid restrictions and a rise in cases over the festive period last season – some of PNE’s games towards Christmas were postponed due to Covid cases.
Most Popular
Ticket details for the game have already been released and are unaffected, they will be £10 for adults and £5 for concessions.