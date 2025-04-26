Deepdale - the home of Preston North End | Getty Images

Preston North End fans on social media have been reacting to the Lilywhites’ 2-1 home defeat at the hands of all-but-relegated Plymouth Argyle.

Goals either side of half-time from Mustapha Bundu (14 minutes) and Callum Wright (75) handed the visitors a 2-0 lead at Dppedale, before Emil Riis handed North End a glimmer with an effort on the stroke of full-time.

Yet it wasn’t enough to rescue a share of the spoils for Paul Heckingbottom’s side, who have now lost four games in a row to find themselves deep in relegation trouble (20th) ahead of the final game of the season.

Indeed, after a run of eight games without a win and just one victory in 14, North End sit just one point above the drop zone (49 points) with just one game left to play.

That’s away to promotion-chasing Bristol City next Saturday, while Hull (22nd on 48 points)) are away to Portsmouth and Luton (21st on 49 points) - the only other team below them in the table yet to be officially relegated - are away to West Brom.

A nervous wait, therefore, lies in store for North End fans as the reality of their situation really hits home.

In the meantime, here’s what Lilywhites fans on X have been saying after seeing their side entrench themselves even further into relegation danger with another defeat at Deepdale.

@dillonmillward3: Deserve to go down, pathetic performances last few months from players and staff.

@AdamMasefield: Fans turn up players don’t. imagine my shock.

@RayhanP39: Final home game of the season and that’s the performance we get. And now we’re relying on two teams with nothing to play for to save us from the drop. Disgraceful.

@CarlCharnley: This’ has to be the biggest collapse of any team ever. We had a probabilty of 0.1% of going down a few weeks ago now we are probably 99%. PH is not the person to take us forward, the football has never been as bad. Utter pathetic.

@MikeCookson1: We deserve to go down. Feel so sorry for Plymouth as they’re going down no matter what they do. At least they’ve gone down with a fight, more than what we’ve done. Disgrace the lot of them, management and players.

@camzfnr: Get me upfront against Bristol I promise I'd do a better job than any of them donkeys on the pitch today.

@Jxyden1880: Embarrassing. Get rid of them all.

@AdamMasefield: Whole club from top to bottom needs a shake up. The over reliance on loans, no serious investment over the last 4 years is finally catching up with us.

@James_Nelson20: Managed decline for years, not enough invested in the squad, lack of ambition, lack of anything. Rank football club from top to bottom. Get rid of the lot.

@jonesy_1972: Change from the very top to bottom is needed. I dread to think what will happen to the club if we slip into L1.

@gregpne: Lost for words.

@AdamJackson1991: League one tour - clubs a shambles.

@Original_Moldo: I’m struggling for words. Spineless. They’re taking us down to League 1. That team is a disgrace.