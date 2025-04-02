Derby County 2-0 Preston North End RECAP as Rams inflict defeat and take another step towards survival
Preston North End were beaten 2-0 by Derby County, with quickfire goals scored by Craig Forsyth and Jerry Yates straight after the restart.
Against a Rams side scrapping for their lives and on the back of three successive wins, Wednesday night's trip to Pride Park never promised to be an easy assignment for the Lilywhites.
But it was Preston who settled into the contest quicker, and a glorious opportunity came the way of Milutin Osmajic inside three minutes - the Montenegrin could only fire straight at Derby goalkeeper Jacob Widell Zetterström. Derby's only glimmer of an opening goal was Marcus Harness' steered volley wide.
However, after limiting the hosts to precious little in the first 45 minutes, John Eustace's men - whose focus on set-pieces had been clear - came out and blew North End away after the restart. Craig Forsyth squeezed home the opening goal after Preston failed to clear a corner, with 48 minutes on the clock.
Just four minutes later, another cross caused havoc and Jerry Yates was there to flick home from a yard after Nat Phillips' goal bound header.
PNE chief Paul Heckingbottom made four changes in the second half but a fight back never really looked on the cards from the away side - Ryan Ledson came closest to pulling one back but his curled effort was whipped just wide. Emil Riis then saw a strong penalty appeal waved away late in the day.
Attendance: 26,014 PNE starting XI: Cornell; Porteous, Lindsay, Gibson (Evans 74'), Kesler-Hayden, Thordarson (Whiteman 58'), Ledson, Meghoma (Brady 58'), Frokjaer, Keane (Riis 58'), Osmajic. PNE unused subs: Stowell, Storey, Hughes, Carroll, T. Mawene.
LIVE: Derby County vs Preston North End
FULL TIME: Derby 2-0 PNE
Goals early in the second half from Forsyth and Yates clinch victory for the Rams.
90' Added time (2-0)
Four extra minutes.
80' Not really pushing (2-0)
Derby look good value for three points unless PNE can step it up and pull one back. At the moment there are very few signs of them doing so.
75' PNE sub (2-0)
Evans for Gibson.
72' Booked (2-0)
Yellow card for Brady.
70' Derby change (2-0)
Kayden Jackson on for Liam Thompson.
61' Just wide (2-0)
Ledson clips a first time shot just wide of the far left corner.
58' PNE subs (2-0)
Whiteman, Brady and Riis on.
Thordarson, Meghoma and Keane off.
53' GOAL! Derby 2-0 PNE
Yates flicks home from a yard out after Phillips’ header.
48' GOAL! Derby 1-0 PNE
Forsyth bundles in from a corner.
46' KICK OFF! (0-0)
Back under way... no changes.
HT: Derby 0-0 PNE
Goalless at the break...
Osmajic with the glorious early chance for North End. Harness went closest for the Rams but it’s been a cagey, scrappy 45 minutes.
45' Additional time (0-0)
Four added on.
31' Hooked over (0-0)
Porteous crosses from the right and Osmajic, with the ball slightly behind him, can only guide the volley over the crossbar.
28' Chance Derby (0-0)
Harness meets a cross from the right and flicks it goalward, but it’s just wide of the bottom left corner - the home crowd thought that was heading in.
24' Comfortable start (0-0)
North End have settled well and are enjoying lots of possession. Derby are dropping deep in to a 5-3-2 and inviting PNE to break them down - which won’t be easy.
15' Yellow (0-0)
Thompson into the book for a late challenge on Ledson, who is able to continue. The PNE dugout were not impressed.
10' Carrying on (0-0)
Elder able to continue for the time being. He clips a free-kick forward but it’s cleared by North End.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.