Alfie Devine breaks the deadlock at Pride Park | CameraSport - Andrew Kearns

A much welcomed away win on a Saturday for the Lilywhites!

The Lilywhites - backed by almost two thousand travelling fans - were looking to pick up a long-awaited away win on a Saturday, on the back of an encouraging start to their Championship campaign. Last season’s trip to Pride Park was forgettable and this only looked like being a difficult assignment once again.

Manager Paul Heckingbottom anticipated a similar challenge in terms of how Derby - now with added quality in their ranks - would go about things. For the first 25 minutes, as rain swept across the Derbyshire air, defences were on top but there had been more offered by the visitors.

The question was whether they could find a way through an organised Rams side who appeared happy to bank in and let Preston - as they had done last season before falling to defeat - move the ball around. The difference this time, though, was the personnel on the pitch for PNE.

Former Derby man Lewis Dobbin was operating in the pockets, getting on the half turn and driving at the hosts at every opportunity. Fellow loan man Alfie Devine was in behind returning striker Milutin Osmajic, and it was the former who smashed Preston ahead in ferocious fashion just before the half-hour mark.

The rest of the half belonged to North End; disappointment at only being one up at the break spoke volumes. A smart reflex save from Jacob Widell Zetterström prevented Osmajic from prodding home a second, while a couple of two-v-two attacks failed to result in PNE doubling their advantage.

Ben Brereton Diaz sent a tame, low effort into the hands of Daniel Iversen just before the whistle and second half improvement from Derby felt guaranteed. John Eustace instantly introduced summer signing Patrick Agyemang, but it was Preston who went close next as Devine called Zetterström into action from range.

The Rams did have a second half spell and came close through veteran defender Craig Forsyth, who guided wide of the top right corner. Agyemang then looked destined to draw the home side level, only for Daniel Iversen to produce a crunch save with his trailing leg to deny the American. Preston went right until the end as one and got the long overdue Saturday away day they, and their manager, dearly craved.

Attendance: 29,143 (1,817 away) PNE starting XI: Iversen; Storey, Gibson (Vukcevic 85’), Hughes, Valentin, McCann, Whiteman (c), Small (Lindsay 74’), Devine (Smith 85’), Dobbin (Armstrong 66’), Osmajic (Jebbison 74’) PNE unused subs: Walton, Offiah, Thordarson, Frokjaer.