Two Preston North End kick-off times changes

Preston North End have seen a couple of away matches brought forward to 12:30pm kick-offs.

The trip to Derby County on Saturday, 29 March was set to get under way at 3pm but is now confirmed as a half-twelve game. Sky Sports have picked the Pride Park encounter for broadcast on Sky Sports+ - ticket details will follow in due course.

The match is subject to change given that the FA Cup quarter-finals take place over that weekend. PNE host Burnley in the fifth round on Saturday as they look to reach the last eight for the first time in almost 60 years.

Pride Park | Jack Thomas - WWFC/Wolves via Getty Images

It promises to be a important game for the Rams with John Eustace’s side sitting 23rd in the table after 34 games - four points adrift of the drop zone. The former Derby midfielder left Blackburn Rovers earlier this month and is tasked with trying to keep the club up.

The other game affected is the final day trip to Bristol City. All Championship fixtures on Saturday, 3 May have been moved to 12:30pm. The Robins are placed eighth and could well be gunning for a play-off place in the last match of the campaign.

Full list of latest Sky Sports selections

Thursday 27 March: Leyton Orient v Stevenage (20:00 Sky Sports Football)

Friday 28 March: Sheffield United v Coventry City (20:00 - Sky Sports Football)

Saturday 29 March: Watford v Plymouth Argyle (12:30 - Sky Sports Football)

Saturday 29 March: Hull City v Luton (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Saturday 29 March: Derby County v Preston North End (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Saturday 29 March: Charlton Athletic v Huddersfield Town (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Saturday 29 March: Stockport County v Burton Albion (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Saturday 29 March: Accrington Stanley v Bradford City (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Saturday 29 March: Crewe Alexandra v Port Vale (12:30 - Sky Sports+)

Tuesday 1 April: Bristol Rovers v Birmingham City (20:00 - Sky Sports Football)