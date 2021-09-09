Delay for Tom Barkhuizen in his return to the Preston North End squad after Covid

The 28-year-old winger is asthmatic and that has slowed his recovery from the respiratory virus.

He's done some training during a phased return under Covid protocol but on medical advice is working in the gym for the time being and not on the pitch.

Barkhuizen has played just once this season, the opening game against Hull City at Deepdale.

Preston North End winger Tom Barkhuizen

North End head coach Frankie McAvoy said: "Tom hasn't been great since coming back from Covid.

"Ched Evans and Liam Lindsay are on phased returns, as is Tom.

"Because of Tom's asthma, he is not ready.

"It will probably take a bit longer to recover than some of the others. I can't put a timeline on it.

"He's not great at the moment in terms of getting him back on the grass.

"It could be a week or two, maybe a bit longer. The asthma hasn't done him any favours."

Barkhuizen has been included in the PNE squad registered with the EFL for Championship games.

Speaking at Euxton to preview Saturday's visit to Bristol City, McAvoy also revealed that Matthew Olosunde wasn't ready to train yet after an Achillent tendon injury he picked-up in pre-season.

The right-back has been limited to just 45 minutes of ta pre-season friendly since signing on a Bosman at the end of June.

McAvoy said: "Matthew is not ready yet. He's had a wee kick-back in his recovery.

"We were hoping to get him involved in the international break but we've not managed to get him back.

"He might be another week or two, maybe a bit longer."