'True honour' - Ex-Preston North End and Plymouth Argyle man lands first manager's job
Former Preston North End defender David Gray has been appointed Hibernian head coach on a four year contract.
Nick Montgomery was relieved of his duties at Easter Road in mid-May and Gary stepped in for his fourth stint as interim boss. Now though, Gray has been handed the role full time after impressing the powers that be.
It is the 36-year-old’s first job in full time management, having retired from playing in June 2021. Gray worked as a coach under Jack Ross, Shaun Maloney, Lee Johnson and Montgomery. His 12 games as caretaker yielded five wins, three draws and four defeats.
He said: "It is a real privilege for me to become the head coach of this great football club. Everyone knows how much Hibs means to me. It is a massive club with a phenomenal fanbase, that I know very well.
“So, to be given this opportunity is a true honour. From being here as a player and a coach for over 10 years, I know what a successful Hibs team looks like and I am determined to succeed and take our club forward."
Gray spent time at Deepdale from 2010 to 2012 - signed by Darren Ferguson from Manchester United. He played 52 times for the Lilywhites and eventually moved on to Stevenage, before a stint at Burton Albion. Hibernian then swooped in for him and he went on to captain them to a first Scottish Cup win in 114 years, playing more than 170 games.
