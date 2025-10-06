PNE beat Charlton Athletic last weekend and sit fourth in the Championship table

Preston North End manager Paul Heckingbottom is impressing a certain Blackburn Rovers legend.

The 48-year-old took the Lilywhites into the latest international break sitting fourth in the Championship, following a 2-0 win over Charlton Athletic.

It is Heckingbottom’s first full campaign in charge at Deepdale and, after securing safety on the final day of last season, optimism has started to spread around the club.

Former Birmingham City man and England international, David Dunn, only has positives to say about the PNE boss.

Speaking to BBC Lancashire Sport last week, Dunn said: “I’ve got to say I really like Paul Heckingbottom. I think he is really passionate; I think he’s really honest. I think he is mentally strong as a person and I think the team probably reflects him as a person, you know? They are in a good spot.”

Dunn has managed Barrow and Oldham Athletic in his career, while gaining further coaching experience with Blackburn Rovers Under-23s, Blackpool and most recently, Port Vale. At the latter, Dunn worked with two of PNE’s summer signings and is pleased to see them making their mark on the Championship stage.

“I really like the back lads,” said Dunn. “I think they are really solid citizens, as you say. I actually worked with Thierry at Port Vale. He came on loan from Southampton. I am not sure if he was quite ready for that loan, at that particular time.

“He might still be, I would imagine, quite raw, really quick - (he) probably needed to improve on his end product, I suppose. You could see he had something. I actually played him, in a couple of games in the reserves, down the middle.

“I thought his attributes actually suited playing down the middle as well, because his pace is electrifying. If he gets within range he’s got a real powerful shot and if that goes on target, I think he will cause goalkeepers real problems.

“I mentioned Alfie Devine as well. I also worked with him at Port Vale a couple of seasons ago. He is a terrific talent, Alfie... a really good footballer, a real good technician. So, two really good signings them.”

