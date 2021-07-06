Date arranged for Preston North End's visit to Mansfield in the Carabao Cup

Preston North End skipper Alan Browne in action against Mansfield in the Carabao Cup last season

The midweek first round clash at the One Call Stadium comes three days after the opening Championship fixture of the season against Hull City.

Last year the sides met at the same stage of the competition at Deepdale, North End winning 4-0 with goals from Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer and Josh Harrop.

They beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park in the second round before bowing out to Brighton.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

It will be the first time since 2004 that PNE have played away to Mansfield - they played there in this competition and again won 4-0.