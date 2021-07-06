Date arranged for Preston North End's visit to Mansfield in the Carabao Cup
Preston North End's clash with Mansfield Town in the Carabao Cup will take place on Tuesday, August 10.
The midweek first round clash at the One Call Stadium comes three days after the opening Championship fixture of the season against Hull City.
Last year the sides met at the same stage of the competition at Deepdale, North End winning 4-0 with goals from Tom Barkhuizen, Sean Maguire, Patrick Bauer and Josh Harrop.
They beat Derby County 2-1 at Pride Park in the second round before bowing out to Brighton.
It will be the first time since 2004 that PNE have played away to Mansfield - they played there in this competition and again won 4-0.
