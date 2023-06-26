News you can trust since 1886
Daniel Johnson's Jamaica pegged back late on by USA in Gold Cup opener

Preston North End midfielder Daniel Johnson was forced to taste disappointment in the opening group game of the Gold Cup for Jamaica.
By Tom Sandells
Published 26th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST- 1 min read
Updated 26th Jun 2023, 11:12 BST

The Reggae Boyz were up against the USA in Chicago to open their campaign up and were 1-0 up until the final minutes of the game before conceding an equaliser with just two minutes to go.

Johnson came off the bench for his country, playing just a couple of minutes as the game came to a close.

Jamaica could have had a bigger lead going into the closing stages with Aston Villa winger Leon Bailey missing a penalty after half an hour, though they were 1-0 up at that point thanks to defender Damion Lowe.

Jamaica's supporters cheer ahead of the Concacaf 2023 Gold Cup Group A football match between the USA and Jamaica
The USA were the dominant side in the match, as is to be expected, and commanded 68% possession, finding their late leveller through Brandon Vazquez in the 88th minutes, just six minutes after he’d been subbed on.

It leaves Jamaica trailing a spot in the next round of the competition – which is the equivalent to the Euros for North American, Central American and Caribbean countries – with Trinidad and Tobago winning their first game of the group against St Kitts and Nevis, the former 3-0 winners.

The Reggae Boys are the seventh seed in the competition, so will go into their next two games as favourites, with two wins likely enough to see them through to the knockout stages.

Should they finish runners up in Group A, they will face the winners of Group D, with favourites to do so currently Canada, who boast Bayern Munich’s Alphonso Davies and Lille’s Jonathan David.

