Ex-Preston North End star dealt major Copa America blow amid Stoke City uncertainty
Former Preston North End star Daniel Johnson has been left out of Jamaica’s squad for the Copa America this summer.
The midfielder, 31, has been a regular for his national team since debuting in 2020. However, he will not go away for the upcoming tournament. That is despite Johnson featuring in both of the Reggae Boyz’ World Cup qualifiers this month - against Dominican Republic and Dominica.
Heimer Hallgrimsson’s squad was named yesterday, with Jamaica’s group stage campaign kicking off against Mexico - on June 22 - before games against Ecuador and Venezuela. The competition, held in the United States, will run until July 14.
The inclusion of Aston Villa forward, Leon Bailey, was a shock - given the fact the 26-year-old, who broke a curfew in November, had announced he was taking a break from international football. It has since been suggested that Bailey won’t go to USA with Jamaica.
Whether that opens the door for Johnson, remains to be seen. For now his focus will now turn to the summer and then pre-season with Stoke City, which starts on July 1. The ex-PNE man’s immediate future there is somewhat unclear, though.
Under manager Steven Schumacher, who was appointed in December, Johnson started one game post-Christmas and made one of the last 15 match day squads. He has one year left on his contract at the bet365 Stadium, with next season the first full one under Schumacher.
Johnson left PNE after eight years, last summer. In total, he scored two goals and assisted a further two in his 26 league appearances for Stoke. The midfielder has 27 international caps to his name.
Jamaica squad in full for Copa America 2024
Goalkeepers: Andre Blake (Philadelphia Union), Jahmali Waite (El Paso Locomotive FC), Coniah Boyce-Clarke (Reading), Shaquan Davis (Mount Pleasant).
Defenders: Damion Lowe (Philadelphia Union), Michael Hector (Charlton Athletic), Amari’i Bell (Luton Town), Richard King (Cavalier), Dexter Lembikisa (Hearts), Greg Leigh (Oxford United), Di’Shon Bernard (Sheffield Wednesday), Ethan Pinnock (Brentford), Wesley Harding (Millwall), Jon Bell (Seattle Sounders).
Midfielders: Bobby Decordova-Reid (Fulham), Kevon Lambert (Real Salt Lake), Alex Marshall (Portmore United), Joel Latibeaudiere (Coventry City), Kasey Palmer (Coventry City), Karoy Anderson (Charlton Athletic).
Forwards: Shamar Nicholson (Clermont), Leon Bailey (Aston Villa), Michail Antonio (West Ham United), Demarai Gray (Al Ettifaq), Renaldo Cephas (Ankaragucu), Kaheim Dixon (Arnett Gardens).
