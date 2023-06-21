Daniel Johnson named in Jamaica Gold Cup squad whilst Preston North End future remains in doubt

The Reggae Boyz are in a three country group alongside the USA and Trinidad and Tobago, starting their campaign off against the USMNT in the early hours of Sunday morning.

The Gold Cup is set to run until July 17, should a side make it all the way to the final. Should Johnson stay at Preston, it would mean he would miss their pre-season training camp in Spain as well as four friendlies, potentially five depending on how long the midfielder would take off after the tournament.

Johnson has played 11 times for his country, scoring twice, but his domestic future remains in doubt.

Daniel Johnson in action for Jamaica

The 30-year-old is coming to the end of his contract at Deepdale and is yet to agree a new deal with the Lilywhites, with just days remaining before he becomes a free agent.

After eight years with North End, it is looking increasingly likely that their no.10 could be departing for pastures new before the new season, with former boss Alex Neil and his Stoke City potential sutiors.

It is not the first contract saga that Johnson has been embroiled in, with doubts over his intentions to stay on the last time his deal was due to expire in 2021.

