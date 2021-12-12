Daniel Johnson happy with his contribution on being back in the Preston North End side

The Jamaican’s turn and pass laid the ball on for Alan Browne to coolly slot past Bradley Collins in the Tykes’ goal.

After Cauley Woodrow’s equaliser, Ryan Ledson’s free-kick found Johnson inside the Barnsley box in a well-worked routine to hit the back of the net through a crowd.

North End secured the three points in their new manager’s first game since taking charge on Tuesday.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Preston North End’s Daniel Johnson battles with Barnsley’s Aaron Leya Iseka

Ryan Lowe was appointed having been Plymouth Argyle boss but only had a couple of days to get his distinct, high press, possession-based style across to his new charges.

The Lilywhites squad were keen to impress and Johnson felt they put on a show. He said: “When a new manager comes in you want to make a good start and we did that today.

“We put in a performance today, with the manager being in a couple of days, he has imprinted a couple of things well and I thought we executed it today. It’s all about believing, regardless of the situation.

“We would have liked to have come off that pitch with a clean sheet but they get one goal back and it was an element of keeping believing and keeping playing our way.

“We managed to get the second goal which was pleasing.”

Johnson has had to wait for his chance of late, having lost his regular starting spot under former head coach Frankie McAvoy.

It was a satisfying afternoon for the 29-year-old who was happy with his showing under his new boss.

He said: “Personally for me, getting myself back in the team and getting off to a good start like I did today is something I’ve been looking forward to.

“I’m pleased for myself and more pleased for the team today. It’s always the way when a new manager comes in, you want to impress, you want to show what you can do.

“I’m sure he’s done his homework on all of us, I don’t think it matters who plays on a Saturday or a Tuesday night.