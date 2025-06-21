Daniel Jebbison | Getty Images

AFC Bournemouth striker becomes PNE’s fifth signing of the summer transfer window

Preston North End have confirmed the signing of Daniel Jebbison on loan from AFC Bournemouth.

The Canada international joins the Lilywhites on a straight loan deal from the Cherries, whom he signed for in the summer of 2024. Jebbison is the fifth addition at PNE this summer, and the first loan swoop. He bolsters Preston’s front line following the departure of Emil Riis and will officially join on July 7.

Jebbison, 21, worked with manager Paul Heckingbottom at Sheffield United. He left Bramall Lane 12 months ago for a reported £1.5million in training compensation. The 6ft 3’ forward has had loan spells at Watford, Burton Albion and Chorley in his career - he scored three goals for Bournemouth’s first team last season.

“I’ve always believed in his ability...”

Manager Paul Heckingbottom said: “I’m looking forward to working with Jebbo again. I’ve watched him play since he was a teenager and he was great to coach at Sheffield United.

“He‘s someone I always pushed to keep improving during our time together. I’ve always believed in his ability and his potential. I know how good he can be and we’re looking to get the best out of him while he’s here working with us.”

