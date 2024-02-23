Coventry City FC

Preston North End face Coventry City away on Friday night - in a crunch Championship fixture as both sides push for a play-off place.

Here are all the key match details.

When is kick off?

The game gets under way at 19:45 on Friday, 23 February. The game was brought forward due to the Sky Blues' FA Cup tie against Maidstone United, which is being played on Monday night - live on ITV4/ITVX.

Can I watch the game?

Unfortunately, the game is not available to watch on Sky Sports or iFollow. There are audio passes available - with commentary coming from Guy Clarke and David Buchanan - but video passes won't be on offer, apart from to fans overseas. Sky Sports are showing Leeds United vs Leicester City as their game.

PNE confirmed on Wednesday that 'Any Championship weekend match, that is displaced from the Saturday 3pm slot, is only eligible to stream in the UK at the discretion of the home club.' You can follow our updates on both Facebook and 'X' (formely Twitter) - as well as our website. BBC Radio Lancashire will also be commentating on the action in Coventry.

What is the team news?

PNE duo Duane Holmes and Kian Best are back in training, but manager Ryan Lowe suggested that another week might be given to both players - before they return to match action. Brad Potts and Ched Evans are still out for North End. As for Coventry City, midfield pair Ben Sheaf and Jamie Allen are both sidelined and Victor Torp is another doubt - with a calf problem. Tatsuhiro Sakamoto is expected to return from illness.

Who is the referee?

Andy Davies is the man in the middle, for his first Preston game in more than a year. He last oversaw a North End game in January 2022. Davies has refereed 18 games this campaign, showing 72 yellow cards and one red. He will be assisted by Greg Read and James Wilson, with Dean Whitestone the fourth official.

Are tickets still available?

PNE fans can buy online up until 11am, or in person and over the phone until 12 noon. Collections from the Deepdale ticket office end at 2pm. After that, tickets can be collected from turnstiles one to five at Coventry. And you can also pay on the gate from the same location - cash only. In total, more than 900 away tickets had been told ahead of match day.

What are the match odds?

Paddy Power have a win for Coventry City at 4/6, with a draw priced at 27/10. You can get an away win for North End at 4/1.

What form are both teams in?

Coventry City last 10 in league: WDWLDWWWDW