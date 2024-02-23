Ryan Lowe makes one change as Coventry City vs Preston North End lineups confirmed
Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe has made one change for tonight's Championship clash at Coventry City.
Robbie Brady - goal scorer in last weekend's draw with Blackburn Rovers- drops out of the squad all together and is replaced by Ali McCann. With Brady absent, Noah Mawene comes on to the North End bench. Kian Best, Duane Holmes, Brad Potts and Ched Evans all remain absent.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic.
Coventry City starting XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, O'Hare, Sakamoto, Simms, Wright. Coventry City subs: Collins, Kitching, Bidwell, Kelly, Torp, Lusala, Palmer, Godden, Tavares.