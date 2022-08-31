Coventry City vs Preston North End team news - Alan Browne, Emil Riis and Daniel Johnson miss out

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Lowe has dropped both his captain and vice captain, in Alan Browne and Daniel Johnson, as well as Ryan Ledson.

In come Ali McCann, Ben Woodburn and Ched Evans, the latter two for their first league starts of the season.

It is only McCann’s second start in the Championship this season, previously starting against Luton Town.

Preston North End's Ali McCann celebrates scoring against Huddersfield Town.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The backline remains unchanged, with Freddie Woodman, Jordan Storey, Liam Lindsay and Greg Cunningham all looking to extend North End’s excellent goalless start to the season defensively.

Ben Whiteman continues in front of them, having started every game this season, alongside a changed midfield with Woodburn and McCann.

Brad Potts and Robbie Brady will provide the width, looking to supply Evans and Troy Parrott down the middle – both in search of their first league goal this season, with Parrott netting once in the Carabao Cup.

Manchester United loanee Alvaro Fernandez also returns to the squad, fit enough for a place on the bench.

PNE Starting XI: Woodman, Storey, Lindsay, Cunningham, Potts, Whiteman, Woodburn, McCann, Brady, Parrott, Evans.

PNE Subs: Cornell, Bauer, Fernandez, Ledson, Browne, Johnson, Riis.