Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe thinks Friday night is the ideal test of his side's top six credentials.

North End, who sit ninth in the Championship table after an improved run of results, travel to in-form Coventry City. The Sky Blues, who lost last season's play-off final on penalties, are two points better off then PNE and occupy sixth spot in the table.

Mark Robins' side have lost just one of their last 14 games - a run which has seen them beat Leicester City and draw with Leeds United and Southampton. A tough task is therefore in store for North End and Lowe sees the game as a crucial contest.

"Yeah tough question, I tried to avoid them!" said Lowe, when asked if he believes his team can break into the play-offs. "I don't know; we have belief, of course - because I go into every season, with the group of players and my staff, with targets. We didn't open it up to them this year, because the league is so tight and the teams that are in and around it. But, you've got to have belief that you can win games of football.

"And I think I've said to our media, that once we get to eight or 10 games, it will give us a rough guide of where we can go. So, depending on how it goes against Coventry - who are around us and two points higher than us - it will give us a good determination of where we can probably end up being. The lads have always got belief and I have. The fans, the staff, all of us associated - we want to do as well as we possibly can.