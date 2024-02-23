News you can trust since 1886
Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE score updates as Will Keane adds second goal

All the action from tonight's Championship fixture
By George Hodgson
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 19:20 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 20:08 GMT
Welcome to our live coverage of Preston North End's away clash at Coventry City!

It's seventh versus ninth in the Championship, as Ryan Lowe's side head into the game two points behind the Sky Blues. North End are unbeaten in their last five matches, while Mark Robins' team have tasted defeat just once in their last 14 fixtures.

Preston boss Lowe has made one change for the game, with last weekend's goal scorer, Robbie Brady, dropping out of the squad all together. He is replaced by Ali McCann - a move which should see club captain Alan Browne operate at right wing-back, with Liam Millar on the left.

Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE updates

20:16 GMT

Break in play

The stretcher is on here, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto down and in clear bother for Coventry. (0-2)

20:11 GMT

All about Emil Riis!

Keane is there to eventually stick the ball away tidily, on the swivel from close range. But that goal was all about Riis - who almost scored a fine solo strike himself, before winning the ball back in Coventry's box and allowing Keane to score first time. Fantastic from the PNE front men.

20:07 GMT

GOAL!!!!!! Coventry 0-2 PNE

WILL KEANE DOUBLES THE LEAD!!!!

20:04 GMT

Successive PNE corners

PNE are certainly frustrating Coventry and forcing errors from the home side. The Sky Blues balloon the ball behind for a corner, which is swung in and just too high for Storey at the back post. But, North End keep the ball alive in Coventry's half and win another corner - this time on the right. Millar swings it in and it's cleared at the second time of asking. (0-1)

19:56 GMTUpdated 20:01 GMT

Defending for PNE

Coventry are looking to hit back quickly and North End will need to stay switched on to keep them out. Browne blocks Wright's eventual low drive, but the hosts had got themselves into dangerous space on the edge of Preston's box. Now a corner, from the left, for PNE to defend. (0-0)

19:51 GMT

GOAL!!!!!! Coventry 0-1 PNE

Whiteman plays his corner short to Browne, who clips it high to the back post and Riis' header is too powerful for Wilson to keep out! What a start for PNE...

19:49 GMT

KICK OFF!

Mads Frokjaer gets the game under way as PNE shoot towards their fans - who are tucked away to the right - in the first half. North End are in their red away strip and they force a corner early doors. (0-0)

19:46 GMT

Teams are out!

19:33 GMT

Warm-ups done

The two teams have headed in after completing their pre-match preparations. Kick off is less than 15 minutes away... North End will be backed by around 1,000 away fans tonight.

19:21 GMT

Tonight's teams

Robbie Brady - goal scorer in last weekend's draw with Blackburn Rovers- drops out of the squad all together and is replaced by Ali McCann. With Brady absent, Noah Mawene comes on to the North End bench. Kian Best, Duane Holmes, Brad Potts and Ched Evans all remain absent.

PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic.

Coventry City starting XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, O'Hare, Sakamoto, Simms, Wright. Coventry City subs: Collins, Kitching, Bidwell, Kelly, Torp, Lusala, Palmer, Godden, Tavares.

