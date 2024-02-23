Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE score updates as Will Keane adds second goal
Welcome to our live coverage of Preston North End's away clash at Coventry City!
It's seventh versus ninth in the Championship, as Ryan Lowe's side head into the game two points behind the Sky Blues. North End are unbeaten in their last five matches, while Mark Robins' team have tasted defeat just once in their last 14 fixtures.
Preston boss Lowe has made one change for the game, with last weekend's goal scorer, Robbie Brady, dropping out of the squad all together. He is replaced by Ali McCann - a move which should see club captain Alan Browne operate at right wing-back, with Liam Millar on the left.
Coventry City vs Preston North End LIVE updates
Break in play
The stretcher is on here, with Tatsuhiro Sakamoto down and in clear bother for Coventry. (0-2)
All about Emil Riis!
Keane is there to eventually stick the ball away tidily, on the swivel from close range. But that goal was all about Riis - who almost scored a fine solo strike himself, before winning the ball back in Coventry's box and allowing Keane to score first time. Fantastic from the PNE front men.
GOAL!!!!!! Coventry 0-2 PNE
WILL KEANE DOUBLES THE LEAD!!!!
Successive PNE corners
PNE are certainly frustrating Coventry and forcing errors from the home side. The Sky Blues balloon the ball behind for a corner, which is swung in and just too high for Storey at the back post. But, North End keep the ball alive in Coventry's half and win another corner - this time on the right. Millar swings it in and it's cleared at the second time of asking. (0-1)
Defending for PNE
Coventry are looking to hit back quickly and North End will need to stay switched on to keep them out. Browne blocks Wright's eventual low drive, but the hosts had got themselves into dangerous space on the edge of Preston's box. Now a corner, from the left, for PNE to defend. (0-0)
GOAL!!!!!! Coventry 0-1 PNE
Whiteman plays his corner short to Browne, who clips it high to the back post and Riis' header is too powerful for Wilson to keep out! What a start for PNE...
KICK OFF!
Mads Frokjaer gets the game under way as PNE shoot towards their fans - who are tucked away to the right - in the first half. North End are in their red away strip and they force a corner early doors. (0-0)
Teams are out!
Warm-ups done
The two teams have headed in after completing their pre-match preparations. Kick off is less than 15 minutes away... North End will be backed by around 1,000 away fans tonight.
Tonight's teams
Robbie Brady - goal scorer in last weekend's draw with Blackburn Rovers- drops out of the squad all together and is replaced by Ali McCann. With Brady absent, Noah Mawene comes on to the North End bench. Kian Best, Duane Holmes, Brad Potts and Ched Evans all remain absent.
PNE starting XI: Woodman; Storey, Lindsay, Hughes, Browne, Whiteman, McCann, Millar, Frokjaer, Riis, Keane. PNE subs: Cornell, Seary, Whatmough, Cunningham, Ledson, Woodburn, Mawene, Stewart, Osmajic.
Coventry City starting XI: Wilson; Van Ewijk, Thomas, Binks, Dasilva, Latibeaudiere, Eccles, O'Hare, Sakamoto, Simms, Wright. Coventry City subs: Collins, Kitching, Bidwell, Kelly, Torp, Lusala, Palmer, Godden, Tavares.