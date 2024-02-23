Emil Riis celebrates

The Lilywhites have been the definition of Coventry's bogey team in recent years, but Friday night's showdown had the potential to be PNE's toughest tussle with the Sky Blues - for some time. But, Ryan Lowe's side made a quite remarkable start to stretching their unbeaten, league run against the hosts to 21 games. Under the bright lights and in Coventry's big blue bowl of a stadium, it was the red shirts who hit the front after 55 seconds. A corner was instantly won down the right, played short to Alan Browne and his clipped cross to the back post was powered home by the head of Emil Riis.

North End wheeled away in wild, early celebrations but will have soon taken stock of the fact there were 89 more minutes to play. Coventry responded to their early setback, too and PNE had to show focus and a little bit of steel to ensure the home side did not get themselves back on level terms quickly. After coming through that brief spell of pressure, Preston then got back to threatening at the other end and forcing errors out of Mark Robins' side. And on 20 minutes, Riis was making things happen again. The blue shirts looked petrified of Preston's number 19 and - after seeing his own solo effort blocked - the Dane won the ball back inside Coventry's box.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our Preston North End newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Lancashire Evening Post, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

On hand to finish, on the swivel, was strike partner Will Keane for his 12th goal of the season. A lovely display of composure from North End's number seven, but it was all about the sheer power of Riis - who was striking the fear of God into Coventry defenders. This was as dangerous as Lowe had perhaps ever seen his Preston team and they sensed the chance to inflict further damage - with the home faithful frustrated and players stunned.

That is exactly what the red hot reds did, with Riis involved once more as Bobby Thomas turned the Dane's low cross into his own net. Just before half time, Freddie Woodman came up with a crucial piece of goalkeeping to keep out Callum O'Hare's low effort - with his foot. That was the warning sign for North End, as they headed in at half time three goals to the good. Preston's second half task was clear, to see the job home and head back up the road with three enormous points.

Having allowed Ipswich back into the game a few weeks ago, there was a collective determination to avoid a similar scenario unfolding in the Midlands. Woodman was untroubled, a swerving strike from Milan van Ewijk aside. PNE enjoyed possession and territory, without forcing, risking or over-committing. And in the end, a priceless and thoroughly deserved away win was sealed in secure fashion. A fine night's work for Preston, who - sitting seventh going into Saturday - can enjoy the rest of the weekend.