Coventry City 0-3 Preston North End RECAP as Ryan Lowe's side school play-off rivals
Preston North End were 0-3 winners at Coventry City on Friday night - with Ryan Lowe's side scoring all their goals in a destructive first half. The result fired PNE up to seventh in the Championship table - ahead of Saturday's fixtures - and made it a remarkable 21 league games unbeaten against the Sky Blues.
FULL TIME: Coventry City 0-3 PNE
North End take all three points at Coventry, where they did the damage in the first half and saw the win home in a thoroughly professional manner. 14 points from the last six games, the away end is chanting about going up. A great night for Ryan Lowe's side - thanks for tuning in!
Added time
Four added minutes... (0-3)
Two more PNE subs
Ben Woodburn and Ryan Ledson are on for Mads Frokjaer and Will Keane.
Big tackle
Coventry almost break forward in numbers, from a Preston corner but McCann puts in a fantastic slide tackle to stop Palmer leading the lethal break. (0-3)
Double PNE change
Emil Riis and Liam Millar are replaced by Greg Cunningham and Milutin Osmajic. That has seen Hughes bump on to left wing-back, with Cunningham at left centre-half.
Managing the game well
North End are seeing more of the ball and enjoying possession in and around the Coventry box. But, they are not forcing or risking the ball. There looks a real secureness to Preston, who know they don't need to score again in the game. A corner is now forced.
Pushed away
Van Ewijk shifts inside and sends a powerful drive at goal, but Woodman watches it all the way and pushes the shot away.
Attendance: 24,500
Keeping it tight
Coventry's task was to come out and pull a goal back quickly. PNE have been organised and committed to prevent that happening. A fourth goal would knock the stuffing out of the Sky Blues; for North End's it's about picking the right moment to go for it. (0-3)
KICK OFF!
Back under way for the second half. Two changes for Coventry, with Bidwell on for Dasilva. The injured Sakamoto was replaced by Palmer in the first half. (0-3)
HT: Coventry 0-3 PNE
An incredible first half from North End. Riis headed them ahead after just 55 seconds and Keane doubled the lead on 20 minutes, with a tidy finish after more brilliant work from his Danish strike partner. Bobby Thomas then put the ball into his own net for Preston's third, with Riis the player to send the cross in.