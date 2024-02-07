New date confirmed for Coventry City vs Preston North End fixture

Coventry City FC

Preston North End will now head to Coventry City on a Friday night, after the fixture was rearranged.

The Lilywhites were due to face the Sky Blues on Saturday, 24 February - but the match has been brought forward to a 7:45pm kick off, on Friday 23rd. That is due to the scheduling of Coventry's FA Cup fifth round clash against Maidstone United.

After thrashing Sheffield Wednesday in Tuesday's round for replay, Coventry's journey in the cup competition continued. And their game against the National League South side - who stunned Ipswich Town in R4 - is being played Monday, 26 February, live on ITV4.

That would've left Coventry with just one day to rest and recover from the PNE game, before facing Maidstone. North End, as a result, have offered refunds to any away supporters who bought tickets and can now not attend the match.

Preston fans can do so by calling 0344 856 1966, or by emailing [email protected]. All refunded tickets must be returned before 5pm on Thursday 22nd February.