Preston North End fixture date now doubtful as Coventry City thrash Sheffield Wednesday
Preston North End are out of the FA Cup but Coventry City's journey goes on - and that looks set to impact this month's Championship clash.
The Lilywhites were beaten in round three at Chelsea, while the Sky Blues saw off Oxford United at home and then knocked out Sheffield Wednesday in round four. Coventry drew at Hillsborough, before thrashing the Owls 4-1, in Tuesday night's replay.
PNE are pencilled in to face Mark Robins' side, away from home, on Saturday, 24 February. But, Coventry's fifth round clash against Maidstone United is scheduled for Monday, 26 February - a 7:45pm kick off at the Sky Blues' stadium.
Round five ties are being played between the Monday and Wednesday, with Coventry's game the only one down for Monday - and live broadcast on ITV4. North End's away game, therefore, now looks prone to a reschedule. There is no midweek game for either side that week. Tuesday, 12 March could be another potential date, along with an evening kick off on Friday, 23 February.
PNE's February (at the time of writing): Cardiff A (Saturday 10th), Middlesbrough H (Wednesday 14th), Blackburn Rovers H (Saturday 17th), Coventry City A (Saturday 24th)
Coventry's February (at the time of writing): Millwall H (Sunday 11th), Plymouth Argyle A (Wednesday 14th), Stoke City A (Saturday 17th), Preston H (Saturday 24th), Maidstone United H (Monday 26th)