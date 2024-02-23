News you can trust since 1886
BREAKING

Coventry City vs Preston North End team news - four out and four doubts

Latest injury and team news ahead of Coventry City vs Preston North End including updates on Duane Holmes and Victor Torp.

Jordan Jones
By Jordan Jones
Published 23rd Feb 2024, 07:00 GMT
Updated 23rd Feb 2024, 08:00 GMT

Preston North End travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night in the EFL Championship.

The two sides play on Friday because of the Sky Blues' involvement in the FA Cup fifth round. Coventry progressed to the fifth round unlike PNE who were knocked out in the third and play non-league outfit Maidstone United on Monday.

The match is a clash between two sides who are in direct competition for a play-off spot. Coventry are three points off of Hull City whilst North End are fiove points off with everyone in the top 12 playing 33 games. A win on Friday night would see Preston move above Norwich City as well as Coventry in to seventh whilst the hosts could move in to the top six with a victory on the virtue of goal difference.

Earlier on in the season, North End won 3-2 against Coventry at Deepdale. The five-goal thriller in November saw Coventry lead through Haji Wright but Duane Holmes equalised and then Alan Browne put Preston ahead. Milutin Osmajic put North End further in front and then Wright pulled a goal back for Coventry but could not mount a comeback.

Coventry have an awful record against Preston and are winless in their last 20 matches against them. A 2-1 win in September 2007 is their last victory with their record beating 12 defeats and eight draws since. North End have won three of their last four matches at Coventry and have kept clean sheets in the progress. North End are unbeaten in five league games and that is their second longest unbeaten run after going eight games without a defeat at the start of the campaign.

Fortunately for Ryan Lowe, he doesn't have to worry about too many injuries but there are some decisions to make. Coventry have had a few absentees in recent weeks and Mark Robins will make a late call on at least one player. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Friday's clash.

Ched Evans is expected to miss the next few weeks of action after getting a 'clean out' of his knee. He hasn't played since the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at the start of January and is now expected to return to action at some point in March, potentially around the international break.

1. Ched Evans - out

Ched Evans is expected to miss the next few weeks of action after getting a 'clean out' of his knee. He hasn't played since the 4-0 defeat to Chelsea at the start of January and is now expected to return to action at some point in March, potentially around the international break.

Photo Sales
Ryan Lowe said on February 22: "He has had a bit of a clear out in his knee. It's a precaution, really, to take some stuff out of there that was giving him some grief. He won't be too long. "It was the best thing to do, rather than manage him and get him through the pain barrier. "It is nice and clean inside. It will benefit him in the long run. We just thought to go and see the specialist and let him decide what to do. He will be a few weeks - probably after the international break we will have him back. I am just pleased for Ched, that it's done now and he can crack on getting back fit."

2. Ched Evans - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said on February 22: "He has had a bit of a clear out in his knee. It's a precaution, really, to take some stuff out of there that was giving him some grief. He won't be too long. "It was the best thing to do, rather than manage him and get him through the pain barrier. "It is nice and clean inside. It will benefit him in the long run. We just thought to go and see the specialist and let him decide what to do. He will be a few weeks - probably after the international break we will have him back. I am just pleased for Ched, that it's done now and he can crack on getting back fit."

Photo Sales
Brad Potts is expected to return from injury after the international break. He has missed the last two games after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 win against Cardiff City on February 10. It's a hamstring issue that Potts is dealing with at the moment.

3. Brad Potts - out

Brad Potts is expected to return from injury after the international break. He has missed the last two games after sustaining an injury in the 2-0 win against Cardiff City on February 10. It's a hamstring issue that Potts is dealing with at the moment.

Photo Sales
Ryan Lowe said on February 22: "He is telling me he might be a bit quicker! We've just got to be mindful of the injury he had. It is not a hamstring injury that's a sprinting one - it is a stretching mechanism one. I actually had it years ago when my leg jarred back. It gives you a false sense of security, but if he keeps doing the right things with the physio department, hopefully he will be back before the international break. "That is his aim. If it's after it, we will be fine with that but I am sure he'll be in and around it before then."

4. Brad Potts - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said on February 22: "He is telling me he might be a bit quicker! We've just got to be mindful of the injury he had. It is not a hamstring injury that's a sprinting one - it is a stretching mechanism one. I actually had it years ago when my leg jarred back. It gives you a false sense of security, but if he keeps doing the right things with the physio department, hopefully he will be back before the international break. "That is his aim. If it's after it, we will be fine with that but I am sure he'll be in and around it before then."

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:Coventry CityPrestonFA CupHull CityNorwich CityDeepdale