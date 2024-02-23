Coventry City vs Preston North End team news - four out and four doubts

Preston North End travel to the Midlands to face Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena on Friday night in the EFL Championship.
The two sides play on Friday because of the Sky Blues' involvement in the FA Cup fifth round. Coventry progressed to the fifth round unlike PNE who were knocked out in the third and play non-league outfit Maidstone United on Monday.
The match is a clash between two sides who are in direct competition for a play-off spot. Coventry are three points off of Hull City whilst North End are fiove points off with everyone in the top 12 playing 33 games. A win on Friday night would see Preston move above Norwich City as well as Coventry in to seventh whilst the hosts could move in to the top six with a victory on the virtue of goal difference.
Earlier on in the season, North End won 3-2 against Coventry at Deepdale. The five-goal thriller in November saw Coventry lead through Haji Wright but Duane Holmes equalised and then Alan Browne put Preston ahead. Milutin Osmajic put North End further in front and then Wright pulled a goal back for Coventry but could not mount a comeback.
Coventry have an awful record against Preston and are winless in their last 20 matches against them. A 2-1 win in September 2007 is their last victory with their record beating 12 defeats and eight draws since. North End have won three of their last four matches at Coventry and have kept clean sheets in the progress. North End are unbeaten in five league games and that is their second longest unbeaten run after going eight games without a defeat at the start of the campaign.
Fortunately for Ryan Lowe, he doesn't have to worry about too many injuries but there are some decisions to make. Coventry have had a few absentees in recent weeks and Mark Robins will make a late call on at least one player. Here's the latest injury and team news ahead of Friday's clash.