Coventry City vs Preston North End team news - four out and four doubts

2 . Ched Evans - out (continued)

Ryan Lowe said on February 22: "He has had a bit of a clear out in his knee. It's a precaution, really, to take some stuff out of there that was giving him some grief. He won't be too long. "It was the best thing to do, rather than manage him and get him through the pain barrier. "It is nice and clean inside. It will benefit him in the long run. We just thought to go and see the specialist and let him decide what to do. He will be a few weeks - probably after the international break we will have him back. I am just pleased for Ched, that it's done now and he can crack on getting back fit."