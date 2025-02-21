Coventry City v Preston North End injury news as 5 out and 3 doubts

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Preston North End and Coventry City are in EFL Championship action on Saturday.

The Lilywhites are on their travels after back-to-back home games against Burnley and Millwall which ended in draws. North End played their game in hand against the Lions but their former manager Alex Neil was able to get a point upon his return to Deepdale.

A trip to the West Midlands to face Frank Lampard's Coventry is what awaits Paul Heckingbottom and his men next. PNE are somewhat of a bogey side to Coventry with the Sky Blues failing to win any of their last 22 league matches against them, keeping two clean sheets since their 2-1 win in September 2007.

North End have had Coventry's number for the last 10-years, beating them nine times in their last 11 attempts, their most joins-league wins in that period. Coventry have been decent under Lampard however with only Leeds United, Burnley and Sheffield United picking up more points than them.

The visitors have been picking up their away form however, winning two of their last three games, more than their previous 18 combined. With PNE in action in midweek it remains to be seen as to who will be the more fitter and prepared of the two sides. Here’s the latest injury and team news from both camps.

Preston North End injury news

Mads Frokjaer is a doubt for this weekend's trip to Coventry. The Danish midfielder finished the game against Millwall but was seen limping towards the end after coming off worse following a challenge.

Lewis Gibson was another player who could be seen in some discomfort from the match, however he's expected to play. Lewis was holding his knee but manager Paul Heckingbottom says 'he'll be fine'. Frokjaer meanwhile is said to be carrying something and the manager has described him as a doubt.

One player that isn't expected to play any part in the remainder of the campaign is Jack Whatmough. He came off injured against Wycombe Wanderers in the FA Cup and has a calf problem which will rule him out for the last few months of the season.

It's a familiar story for Jordan Storey who remains way off. Club captain Ben Whiteman is said to be making progress however. Whiteman suffered an ankle injury in training and is said to be ahead of Storey in terms of making a return. He has been out in training doing some light work but the medical staff and coaching team must sign off on when he is able to take part in contact training.

“I've seen Ben running today on the grass,” said Hecky to the Evening Post.

“So, he's progressing well and I think they're trying to hold him back. He's feeling really good about it but they're just aware it takes a certain amount of time to heal anyway. So, I think at the minute they're holding Ben back.”

Duane Holmes is in a similar position to Storey and Whatmough in that he is currently sidelined. He suffered a rough injury against Norwich City and is out for the next few months at least.

Out: Ben Whiteman, Duane Holmes, Jack Whatmough and Jordan Storey. Doubt: Mads Frokjaer.

Coventry's top scorer Wright suffered an ankle ligament injury in November's 2-2 draw at Sunderland. | Getty Images

Coventry City injury news

Ben Sheaf and Haji Wright are both back in full training with decisions to be made as to whether Lampard will decide to reintroduce them to the fold. An ankle injruy has kept out Wright for the last three-and-a-half-months.

Speaking to the Coventry Telegraph about Wright, the Chelsea legend said: "It’s about getting his match fitness up so he’s ready to be able to contribute on the pitch because I know he’s an important player and we haven’t seen him. I haven’t seen him for us, but I know what he is. So yeah, he’s very close now.”

Sheaf on the other hand has missed the last nine games with a calf strain. He is in a similar position to Wright, though if one of the two players were to feature, he might play instead because he hasn't been out as much as the American forward.

Victor Torp is to miss out however after picking up a low level calf injury. He missed the game against Sheffield Wednesday and is currently rehabilitating with the hope of rejoining his teammates in training next week.

Out: Victor Torp. Doubt: Ben Sheaf and Haji Wright.

