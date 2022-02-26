Coventry City v Preston North End confirmed teams: One change made by PNE boss Ryan Lowe

Ryan Lowe made one change to the Preston North End starting XI for the clash with Coventry City at the Coventry Building Society Arena.

By Dave Seddon
Saturday, 26th February 2022, 2:21 pm

It was an enforced one, Josh Earl coming into the side to replace the injured Patrick Bauer.

Bauer hurt his hip during thr 0-0 draw with Nottingham Forest last Tuesday night and it was Earl who came off the bench to take his place.

Earl's inclusion sees Andrew Hughes move from left wing-back into the back three alongside Liam Lindsay and Sepp van den Berg.

Preston North End left wing-back Josh Earl

On the bench there was a place for Bambo Diaby, his third time in the matchday squad.

Coventry: Moore, Hyam, Rose, Clarke-Slater, Kane Sheaf, Hamer, Maatsen, O'Hare, Waghorn, Gyokeres. Subs: Wilson, McFadzean, Allen, Dabo, Shipley, Bidwell, Tavares.

PNE: Iversen, Van den Berg, Lindsay, Hughes, Whiteman, Potts, Browne, Johnson, Earl, Archer, Evans. Subs: Ripley, McCann, Rafferty, Ledson, Riis, Sinclar, Diaby

Referee: Keith Stroud (Hampshire)

Players will be rewarded for patience says Preston North End boss Ryan Lowe
