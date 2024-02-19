Emil Riis and Ryan Lowe

Preston North End manager Ryan Lowe knows how much a free midweek will benefit his players - ahead of Friday night's trip to Coventry City.

The Lilywhites shared the spoils in last Saturday's Lancashire derby against Blackburn Rovers. It was a quick turnaround for PNE, from Wednesday night's clash with Middlesbrough. Prior to that, North End had gone to Cardiff City and taken all three points.

It's been a physically testing but successful spell for Lowe's side - who are suddenly back in the play-off picture. With performances and results improved, Preston's boss has stuck by the same players in most games and knocks have been picked up along the way. Therefore, the next few days will be vital for rest and recovery, before the work steps up for the Sky Blues encounter.

"Yeah, they were out on their feet," said Lowe. "They will have a couple of recovery days, definitely - down days. Then, we will get back to it in the middle of the week, to work on the game plan for Coventry - which is another good game. They are all good and tough in different ways, but I cannot thanks the lads enough.

"I am proper pleased and proud of them because, to go again from Wednesday to Saturday and do what they did - entertain, the energy, the tackles, the running distances crazy. The high intensity distances are very good and again, they have been excellent. We have to set the game plan for them, out of possession. Where they are going and when they are going - setting the triggers. You cannot go all gung-ho when your mate is not following you.